Gravette Fire Department in need of volunteers

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department is seeking volunteer firefighters to respond to medical and fire calls within the 56-square mile fire district.

Volunteers are given fire and medical training along with regular on the job training. They are paid per call and receive some retirement benefits through the Arkansas Local Police and Fire (LOPFI) retirement benefit system.

To join the Gravette Fire Department, applicants must be able to pass a background check, live within five miles of the department's response area, be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license.

The department responds to a variety of calls including wildland and structure fires, motor vehicle crashes, hazardous materials, hazardous conditions, gas leaks, various rescues and medical calls.

The Gravette Fire Department is a combination department staffed by full-time, career firefighters and volunteer firefighters. The department responds to nearly 800 calls annually and in 2020, completed more than 4,300 training hours. Structures valued at approximately $1,879,356 were saved within the fire district in 2020, according to the city.