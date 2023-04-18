Gravette elementary school teacher dies in a car crash

Glenn A. Duffy Elementary School kindergarten teacher Misty Martin died in a car crash on April 18, 2023 after teaching in the district for 27 years.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette School District posted on social media that Glenn A. Duffy Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Misty Martin, lost her life in a car crash on April 18, 2023.

The Superintendent of Gravette schools goes on to say that Martin was a dedicated teacher in the Gravette School District for almost 27 years, noting that she "touched many, many lives."

The school district wants the public to know that they will be "providing extra support, and counselors will be available as long as needed."

