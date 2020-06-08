Gravette Cruise and Quarantine to hold back-to-school drive during cruise-night

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette Cruise and Quarantine is sponsoring a back-to-school drive during a cruise-night event in Gravette.
The group will be collecting school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures in Gravette.
The back-to-school drive will be held on Aug. 16. from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at CV’s in Gravette.
CV’s is located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and 72.
The most needed items:
- Spiral notebook (one subject)
- Folders with prongs and pockets
- Expo dry erase markers (black)
- Black sharpies (no ultra-fine)
- Crayola colored pencils
- Watercolors
- Elmer’s glue sticks
- Composition notebooks
- Pencil top erasers
- Pink Pearl erasers
- Earbuds (each child needs their own for hygiene reasons)
For more information, contact Shane Hargrave at (479) 256-1602 or Michael Ratledge at (479) 787-8098.
Gravette Cruise and Quarantine is a small not-for-profit group that has been providing an outlet for the car enthusiast since April 10th.