Gravette Cruise and Quarantine to hold back-to-school drive during cruise-night

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette Cruise and Quarantine is sponsoring a back-to-school drive during a cruise-night event in Gravette.

The group will be collecting school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures in Gravette.

The back-to-school drive will be held on Aug. 16. from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at CV’s in Gravette.

CV’s is located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and 72.

The most needed items:

Spiral notebook (one subject)

Folders with prongs and pockets

Expo dry erase markers (black)

Black sharpies (no ultra-fine)

Crayola colored pencils

Watercolors

Elmer’s glue sticks

Composition notebooks

Pencil top erasers

Pink Pearl erasers

Earbuds (each child needs their own for hygiene reasons)

For more information, contact Shane Hargrave at (479) 256-1602 or Michael Ratledge at (479) 787-8098.