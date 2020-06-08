x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Gravette Cruise and Quarantine to hold back-to-school drive during cruise-night

The group will be collecting school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures in Gravette.
Credit: Gravette Cruise and Quarantine

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette Cruise and Quarantine is sponsoring a back-to-school drive during a cruise-night event in Gravette.

The group will be collecting school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures in Gravette.

The back-to-school drive will be held on Aug. 16. from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at CV’s in Gravette.

CV’s is located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and 72.

The most needed items:

  • Spiral notebook (one subject)
  • Folders with prongs and pockets
  • Expo dry erase markers (black)
  • Black sharpies (no ultra-fine)
  • Crayola colored pencils
  • Watercolors
  • Elmer’s glue sticks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Pencil top erasers
  • Pink Pearl erasers
  • Earbuds (each child needs their own for hygiene reasons)
Credit: Gravette Cruise and Quarantine

For more information, contact Shane Hargrave at (479) 256-1602 or Michael Ratledge at (479) 787-8098.

Gravette Cruise and Quarantine is a small not-for-profit group that has been providing an outlet for the car enthusiast since April 10th.

Related Articles