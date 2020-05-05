Gravette couple arrested in connection with the rape of a teenage boy

30-year-old Whitney Alexander is accused of rape and tampering with physical evidence and charged with Permitting Abuse of a Minor.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A couple from Gravette was arrested in connection to the rape of a teenage boy.

30-year-old Whitney Alexander was arrested on May 1 and is out on a $100,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating after a report was made to the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline.

Detective Michael Braswell of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident involving sexual allegations of a minor.

Braswell was given a contact number for a family member of the alleged victim and spoke to the family member on May 1.

According to the affidavit, the family member said that Whitney admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim but said it wouldn’t happen again.

The victim was 15 at the time of the incidents and is now 18.

According to the victim, Whitney initiated having sex with him the first time, and he says they continued having sex daily after that. He estimates he and Whitney had sex about 30 times, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he and Whitney communicated through Snapchat and Instagram and said she sent him inappropriate pictures, two of which he says he still has, according to the affidavit.

Whitney told a detective she had sex with the teen.

The family member who reported the incidents says he believes Whitney’s husband, 31-year-old Trent Alexander of Gravette knew what was going on between Whitney and the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim says Trent did not know about the incidents until approximately two years ago.

Trent denies that his wife told him about the incidents, according to the affidavit, but was arrested in connection with Permitting Abuse of a Minor on May 1.

Trent was released from jail on May 3.