Grass fire turns into barn fire; Mulberry, Mountainburg fire crews respond

MULBERRY, Arkansas — The Mulberry Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to a structure fire around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 19) night.

Units arrived at 11050 County Line Rd. around 9:10 p.m. and discovered a metal frame barn, located in close proximity of a home, had caught fire as the result of a grass fire.

The barn was on the ground when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished, and all hot spots remaining in the area were put out.

The Mountainburg Fire Department provided assistance.

Mulberry had 14 personnel on the scene, responding with one engine, one tanker and one brush truck.