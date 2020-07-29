Grandmother grateful for State Troopers' support following grandson's death

The troopers who delivered the news of the tragic accident to the family stayed for hours answering calls for them, offering water and holding their hands.

ARKANSAS, USA — Jeanette Kennedy Hale lost her grandson in a tragic accident last month and was touched by the kindness Arkansas State Police (ASP) showed her and her family as they grieved.

Hale expressed gratitude to ASP in a Facebook post explaining how much their actions and sensitivity meant to her family as they went through the loss.

“I'm sharing this picture as an opportunity to tell you about three of the best troopers in Arkansas! In June, we lost my grandson and his girlfriend in a vehicle accident. Troopers Brenda Stephenson and Stewart Condley were at the scene,” wrote Hale. “In the utmost professional and compassionate manner, they delivered the worst news parents and grandparents could ever hear. They stayed with us for hours, answered our questions and our phones, made calls for us, offered water, held our hands and suffered with us.”

The supportive actions of ASP didn’t end that night.

Captain Kyle Drown and one of the troopers who had delivered the news of her grandson’s death drove three hours round-trip to attend her grandson’s and his girlfriend’s visitation.

Jeanette Kennedy Hale with Captain Kyle Drown, who drove three hours round-trip to attend her grandson’s and his girlfriend’s visitation