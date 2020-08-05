Grand Country Resort Hotel and Indoor Waterpark gearing up to reopen soon

The resort will re-open on May 21. The CDC says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs.

BRANSON, Mo. — This is the season many Arkansans look forward to visiting Branson’s family-friendly, fun-filled city.

With kids being home due to school-closures and beautiful weather, families are ready to play and swim!

Grand Country Resort made a re-opening announcement stating its resort, waterpark, and Funspot will re-open on May 21.

The resort’s COVID-19 update states:

On May 4th, 2020, the State of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Health released a "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan" which provides guidelines for businesses, like Grand Country Resort, to re-open. With that, we are excited to announce the following re-opening schedule:

Reopening Schedule:

The Grand Country Buffet will re-open on May 20

The Grand Country Resort Hotel, Waterpark and Fun Spot will re-open on May 21

The Amazing Pets Show will re-open (on weekends) starting May 22 and limited to Grand Country guests on Memorial Day Weekend.

The other shows at the Grand Country Music Hall will re-open on June 10

The CDC states, "There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19."

‍WATERPARK WELLNESS INITIATIVES:

Physical distancing initiatives will be implemented for safe queuing for ride and attractions.

Our Certified Pool Operators will be conducting ongoing chemical readings to ensure our water is safe.

Our waterpark team will be disinfecting and sanitizing all waterpark common areas.

Hand sanitizing stations will be made available.

Chairs and loungers will be sanitized frequently.

Some of the chairs and loungers will be removed to aid in physical distancing.

Lifeguard stations will be sanitized during rotation.