What to expect in this year's Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards airs this Sunday (March 14) on 5NEWS, but like many other aspects of our lives, it will look different from previous years.

LOS ANGELES — It’s been an unusual year for many music artists as the pandemic impacted the industry. The music industry has worked through challenges brought on by the pandemic, but the artists will pause and reflect on the wild year during the grammy awards.

Local radio DJ, Jay Steele tells us what to expect at this year's awards show.

“This is the first pandemic Grammy awards, because they were in January last year and usually they’re in January but got bumped back 6 weeks.”

But despite the date change, Local radio DJ Jay steele tells us things will be different.

“No audience, performances there will be a lot but they’ll be from like 4 or 5 different venues. So that’ll be different.”

But different Isnt always bad, in fact Steele tells us there’s going to be some neat changes

“Presenters normally would be like celebrities other artists things like that but this year they’re going to let venue workers who have been laid off for most of the year present awards from different venues.”

And when it comes to awards, the big ones to look out for are best new artist of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year. Steele tells us he’s predicting Megan thee stallion for new artist of the year and then he thinks for the other 3 awards it could be a toss up between Taylor swift and dua lipa.

“In years past we’ve had artist dominate and win 3 or 4 like Billie Eilish swept all 4 last year, Bruno Mars, Adele have won 3 out of 4 I don’t think we’re going to see that this year.”