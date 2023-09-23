Governor Sanders proclaims National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas

The proclamation states that Arkansas has "a rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling" that goes back to the early 1800s.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Sanders has proclaimed Sept. 23, as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arkansas.

The proclamation states that Arkansas has "a rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling" that goes back to the early 1800s.

"867,334 hunters and anglers" support Arkansas' economy with their expenses in these sports "contributing to the $3.5 billion spent on outdoor activities in Arkansas last year," according to the proclamation.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in the U.S. in 1972.

The proclamation was signed and sealed on Sept. 12, 2023.

