Local summer camps waiting for clearance

Gov. Hutchinson is expected to announce Wednesday if summer camps will happen this summer.

ROGERS, Ark. — The start of summer means most kids are gearing up to spend time away at summer camp, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camp may look a little different this year.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to announce Wednesday (May 20) when and if summer camps will happen this summer.

If camps are allowed to open, the governor will release guidelines and restrictions they will have to follow.

Several camps are located in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, including Camp War Eagle and Camp Siloam.

Camp Siloam has decided to cancel the first three weeks of camp and make rolling decisions on the remaining weeks.

Camp War Eagle is anticipating a delayed start.

The Westark Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America sends its troops to Camp Orr in Jasper.

The assistant scout executive, Christian Swaim, says they are waiting for more from the governor, but right now they are hoping to have scouts at camp in July.