Governor Hutchinson directs Guardsmen to deactivate from civil disturbance mission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson directed the Arkansas National Guard to deactivate 570 Guardsmen from a civil disturbance mission at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas National Guard news release on June 8.

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will deactivate and return home after being directed to support the Arkansas State Police in a civil disturbance mission that began on May 31 after the death of George Floyd.

Protesters took to the streets of Little Rock to protest, and the Guardsmen mobilized were specifically trained and equipped to assist authorities with a variety of missions, such as traffic control, crowd stabilization and upholding the law.