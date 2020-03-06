Gov. Hutchinson declares state of emergency

His order directs the AR State Police to be the lead agency in coordinating with other law enforcement groups to "protect civil rights and ensure public safety."

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (June 2) declared a state of emergency in Arkansas stating that recent assemblies and protests across the state “have been overtaken by destructive and violent individuals, creating conditions of distress for the citizens and businesses of the state.”

Hutchinson did not issue a press release on the proclamation and did not mention it in his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Hutchinson’s Director of Communications Katie Beck said this is a practice to implement when the National Guard is called to action regarding a civil disturbance.

“Earlier today, the Governor signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency in response to recent protests around the state and to establish a unified command between the Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement jurisdictions, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and the Arkansas National Guard. This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, Sheriff Offices and Police Departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions.”