Governor Hutchinson declares May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended the Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony.

The proclamation states it is essential for boating enthusiasts to recognize the importance of taking certain safety precautions. This includes always wearing life jackets and never operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

Boaters are recommended to be extremely cautious with the high water levels across the state and with the upcoming rain.

Safety reminders for boaters:

Slow down



Take a safe boating course

File a float plan

Always tell someone where you are going

Daily river and water release information can be found online or through the Little Rock District mobile app, "USACE Little Rock".

