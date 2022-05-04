Governor Hutchinson plans to decline $89 million in federal rental help funds

Governor Hutchinson said the money he is declining would create a new, continuing program whose funds would be distributed only to tenants and not also to landlords.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday (April 22) that he will seek to decline roughly $89 million in federal rental assistance funds.

In other business, he said the Department of Finance and Administration has officially determined the state will have a $1 billion surplus by June 30. That’s up from the previous estimate of $600 million.

During one of his periodic “Pen and Pad” press conferences at the state Capitol, the governor presented a letter he is sending to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declaring Arkansas will not accept all of its $146 million in the second phase of Emergency Rental Assistance funds (ERA2) contained in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

