Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson encourages private business to cut ties with Russia

Arkansas is looking to cut economic ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. However, the effects of this could also impact Arkansas economically.

ARKANSAS, USA — During his weekly media briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas is taking steps to show its support with Ukraine.

Hutchinson says this is out of respect for the sanctions imposed against Russia.

"I've first been working with our Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to make sure our distributors are no longer requiring Russian alcoholic beverages," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his media briefing.

He encouraged private businesses to cut economic ties with the country as well. The governor also asked public workers to check where their savings are going to make sure they're not investing in Russian assets. So far, he says there are no investment funds in Russian assets.

However, as Arkansas cuts economic ties with Russia, some Arkansas industries could feel the effects.

"There's a price to be made whenever you cut off economic relations with a country, “said Gov. Hutchinson. “Or diminish is greatly. So, there are going to be economic impacts on Arkansas."

Gov. Hutchinson says while Arkansas might not send imports to Russia often, the state exports to them. Arkansas’ agriculture and aero-defense could be impacted by this.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission also reports that in 2021, Arkansas imports from Russia totaled $8.1 million and exports totaled $64 million. While in the same year, Arkansas imports from Ukraine totaled $2 million with exports totaling $455,361.

The commission also reports there are no Russian-owned or Ukrainian-owned companies in Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson also announced three days of prayer for Ukraine from March 1 through March 3 with a leadership prayer breakfast.

"There's probably not a more important moment than now and tomorrow to continue in prayer,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “Their safety and their protection. They will have an increased support among our allies."

During his media briefing, Governor Hutchinson expressed his concerns over possible cyberattacks from Russia.

The State’s Department of Information Systems is already preparing. They will be sending out an alert to state, county, and city employees. Gov. Hutchinson is asking that they take preventative measures and precautions when it comes to opening emails to prevent a Russian cyberattack.

