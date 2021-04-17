Arkansas governor still urging state to get COVID-19 shots

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing to urge Arkansans to get vaccinated saying his goal was to have 1 million shots given by next week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing to urge Arkansans to get vaccinated saying his goal was to have 1 million shots given by next week.

More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far. Arkansas reported 237 new coronavirus cases Friday, and six more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s virus cases since the pandemic began now totals 333,186. The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,692.