Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish

Since the start of her campaign, Governor Sanders has said that she will push for better education in Arkansas, with a big focus on workforce development.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas.

"As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech.

Sanders continued, "The path to success that starts in the classroom must eventually lead to a good job in the workforce."

For the past 4 years, students at Springdale High School have been getting training.

"It's a little bit of everything, plumbing, electric, industrial electricity, surveying," said Springdale HS Agriculture Teacher Josh Rice.

He's been with the district for the past 18-years. He says what students are learning now will help them in the real world.

"We're applying knowledge and apply technological abilities to real-world skills," Rice said.

Each year about 450 students go through the program, which fills up fast.

"Welding has been my passion since Jr. high," said senior Damian Razo. However, this is only Razo's first year in the program. "Class gets filled up real quick, which is a pain."

However, less than a year in he's doing well.

"I've gotten pretty good at this," Razo said.

He plans to go to Arkansas Tech and is taking with him the skills he's already learning in high school.

"It really prepared me for later on in life and it taught me life lessons," said Razo.

Lessons that have already helped Mr. Rice's former students.

"Making $85,000 a year," Rice said. "Which is more than what I make."

The governor hopes to take what Springdale is already doing and make it the standard across Arkansas.

"Education is the key that opens the door to a lifetime of opportunity," Sanders said.

Governor Sanders continued her speech by saying that she wants to be known as an educator, and wants to make sure all students have a fair chance.

