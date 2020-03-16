Gov. Hutchinson visits Fayetteville to give update on coronavirus

Six new cases were confirmed in Arkansas, and Gov. Hutchinson is encouraging families to avoid travel during spring break.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson confirmed six new coronavirus cases in Arkansas at a press conference in Fayetteville Monday (Mar. 13).

The number of cases in Arkansas is now 22.

He urged families to avoid out of state travel during spring-break if possible and said every coronavirus case in Arkansas except one has been proceeded by out of state travel.

Hutchinson said the number of tests given in the state will significantly increase over the next couple of weeks.

"While the majority of those will be negative, we will see an increase in the number of positive cases across the state of Arkansas. So our strategy is to simply be ahead of the curve, to mitigate against community spread or wider spread of the coronavirus. That is our objective."

New CDC guidelines recommend no indoor events with more than 50 people.