Gov. Hutchinson calls for ‘responsibility’ as new COVID-19 cases total almost 1,200

We have limited tools to stop the spread, and our self-isolation when needed and our social distancing will be successful if we all do our part,” Hutchinson said.

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was 1,193, with 1,030 of those being from the traditional PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and 163 were positives from antigen tests, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Thursday’s report also included a rise in deaths, active cases and ventilator use. Hospitalizations fell.

As he did with Wednesday’s report of increased cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson followed Thursday’s report by encouraging Arkansans to do more to contain the spread of the virus.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

