Gov. Hutchinson calls for ‘responsibility’ as new COVID-19 cases total almost 1,200

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was 1,193, with 1,030 of those being from the traditional PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and 163 were positives from antigen tests, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Thursday’s report also included a rise in deaths, active cases and ventilator use. Hospitalizations fell.
As he did with Wednesday’s report of increased cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson followed Thursday’s report by encouraging Arkansans to do more to contain the spread of the virus.
