Gov. Hutchinson outlines tax reduction goals, special session parameters

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to see a further cut in the state’s income tax, but he’s avoiding a position on a potential proposal to eliminate the tax in eight years. The governor also said a special session call for tax reform still lacks consensus and he’s not on a specific timetable to reconvene lawmakers after they finish their regular session business at the end of the month.

Hutchinson offered his comments on Sunday’s (Sept. 19) Talk Business & Politics TV program.

State legislators are set to complete their regular session business when they come to the capitol Sept. 29 to finalize a new Congressional district map, part of their duties for the once-a-decade Census.

Some lawmakers want to consider other measures such as legislation similar to a Texas law that eliminates abortion and pushing back on a proposed federal rule to require vaccines in businesses with more than 100 employees.