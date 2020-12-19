More than 4,000 Arkansas health workers get virus vaccine

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says more than 4,000 Arkansas health care workers have been vaccinated with the state’s initial allotment of the vaccine to combat the COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says more than 4,000 Arkansas health care workers have been vaccinated with the state’s initial allotment of the vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

During his weekly radio address Friday, Hutchinson said he expects the number of people who can be vaccinated will increase now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a second vaccine, this one created by Moderna Inc.

Hutchinson says Arkansas expects to have the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.