local

Goshen Mayor Cathy Oliver resigns

The Goshen City Attorney is evaluating options to appoint an interim mayor.
Credit: City of Goshen

GOSHEN, Ark. — Goshen City Mayor Cathy Oliver resigned Thursday (April 9) afternoon from her elected position.

According to officials at Goshen City Hall, the City Attorney is evaluating options to appoint an interim mayor.

Officials released the following statement to 5NEWS:

"The Oliver's decision to resign is a personal one and one that will not be commented on by the city of Goshen. The city council thanks the former mayor for her service."

The reason for her resignation is not known at this time.