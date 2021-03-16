GOSHEN, Ark. — A fisherman was rescued in Goshen Sunday (March 14) night after falling in the woods near a river.
Goshen Fire Department (GFD) crews hiked a quarter-mile to reach the victim who was placed in a stokes basket and carried back to an ambulance.
GFD shared pictures on Facebook writing, "This is a good reminder that we respond to a wide variety of calls, not just house fires. Rescues like this would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and the support they receive from the members in our community."
Goshen fire crews hike quarter-mile into woods to rescue fisherman
