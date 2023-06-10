'Goosebumps' author R.L. Stine coming to Fayetteville Public Library this month

The event is first come first served and has a maximum capacity of 650 guests.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just in time for spooky season, the author of the series "Goosebumps" is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

The event True Lit: An Evening with R.L. Stine will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library (FPL) Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

For over 30 years, Stine has been writing horror stories and series for young readers, according to FPL. His "Goosebumps" series has sold over 400 million copies in the United States. Guinness Book World Record has Stine listed in 2011 as "Most Prolific Author of Children's Fiction Novels."

Stine's books will be available for purchase and a book signing will be held after the presentation.

