Goodwill finds owners of baby memory box donated in Bella Vista

UPDATE: The mother told officials that the box was mistakenly donated while cleaning out an area where she had been storing some items.
Credit: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — UPDATE: 

Goodwill officials have found the mother of Precious Baby Phillips.

Kerri Nettles with Goodwill says the mother called late Thursday (Feb. 4) afternoon and they are now working to return the box to her. 

The mother told officials that the box was mistakenly donated while cleaning out an area where she had been storing some items. Someone called her to let her know where the box was and relayed Goodwill’s number. 

Nettles says the mother was able to give details about items inside the box that had not released, to protect the family’s privacy. 

She still lives in Northwest Arkansas, but her identity has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is reaching out for the public's help to find the owner of a special memory box.

According to Goodwill, the memory box was among some donations at a store in Bella Vista. It contained some special items that belonged to a child who passed away.

Out of respect for the family, Goodwill chose not to post pictures of the items.

They say the items lead them to believe the child was born at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. 

The date on the box is 11-23-01.

If you know who this belongs to you're asked to reach out to Goodwill.  

Credit: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas
