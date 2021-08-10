Golftoberfest tournament to raise funds for Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA

Golftoberfest is a family-friendly event that raises awareness and funds for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA (SPSFNWA). Proceeds from this event go directly to fund scholarships for low-income single-parent families in an effort to help change lives and encourage personal success.

This will be a socially distanced event. The price is $80 for a team of four or $20 per person. Participants will receive a cap, a t-shirt, a round of golf, and chances to win other prizes. Participants will play anytime between Saturday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 30 at the team's time discretion. The event will be held at Gator Golf located at 2692 North College in Fayetteville or Golf Mountain located at 1115 N Dixieland St. in Lowell.