Goats to 'jingle all the way' as they lead hikers at goats + wine event

After a 3.5-mile hike around Devil's Den State Park led by goats wearing Christmas bells, participants will enjoy social relaxation and wine tasting at a winery.

WEST FORK, Arkansas — If you love hikes in the beautiful Ozark mountains, adorable goats, Christmas bells and wine, there is a local event coming up that is made for you.

Christmas Goat Hike + Winery will take place on Dec. 13. and is hosted by Bike Rack Brewing Co, Snake Mountain Pack Goats, a non-profit organization that helps Veterans who are disabled or who have PTSD to outside more often with the assistance of pack goats, and 37 North Expeditions, a guiding company that helps people explore the Ozarks through diverse outdoor adventures.

This unique adventure will begin at Devil's Den State Park, where goats dressed in Christmas bells will "jingle all the way" as they lead participants on a 3.5-mile hike down paths offering views of waterfalls, caves and the incredible landscape below.

Hikers will want to take selfies with their new 4-legged friends, who with packs and saddles, will show off their incredible balance while carrying luggage and entertaining.

The hike will be followed by a visit to Sassafras Winery in Springdale for wine tasting and social relaxation.

For more information about Christmas Goat Hike + Winery, click here.