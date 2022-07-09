Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

Among the concerns from neighbors were possible environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month.

The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting.

Among the concerns from neighbors was the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.

Developers planned to build "Contentment at Beaver Lake" on Shockley Place Road, near Hobbs State Park. Since the last Benton County Planning Board Meeting, the developers had scaled down the project from potentially having space for a thousand campers down to 200.

Their proposal called for 40 glamping tents and a dozen luxury wagons on 35 acres off the shore of the lake.

“This project is a long way from being compatible with our neighborhood. For me, that’s a big deal, that’s why I have a giant sign in front of my mailbox that says stop and sign the petition,” said Hank Barnes.

Developers of the project, Gene and Candia Nicholas said last month that the glamping units would be equipped with heating and cooling units and full bathrooms.

“We love everything about Northwest Arkansas, especially Beaver Lake. This project has been a dream of ours for many years. Over the past four years, we have traveled to many national parks to hike, explore, and take in the great outdoors,” said Gene and Candia Nicholas.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device