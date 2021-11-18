80K pounds of turkey donated to local food banks

Thousands of turkeys were delivered to local food banks just in time for Thanksgiving.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thanks to many people donating to our give where you live campaign quite a few people will be getting a Turkey just in time for thanksgiving.

“Before Covid, Feeding America estimated there were 67,000 food insecurity individuals in our four-county areas and now that number is estimated to be 82,000,” said NWA Food Bank CEO Kent Eikenberry.

Eikenberry says the impact of the pandemic has created a huge strain in our area and emphasizes why donations are so important.

Give Where You Live is providing 80,000 pounds of turkeys to local food banks to give to families in need. 40,000 pounds is going to the NWA Food Bank and the other 40,000 are going to the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

“We estimate each truck will have between 2000-2500 turkeys on the truck so that that’s 2,000-2,500 families," Eikenberry said.

The trucks arrived Thursday, Nov. 18, morning. After receiving the turkeys both food banks will count the inventory and from there reach out to community partners.