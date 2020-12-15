Ghost Light Recovery Fund burns brightly until theater returns safely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In theaters all over the country, a bare light bulb attached to a pole shines brightly on an otherwise dark stage.
From Broadway theaters to the Walton Arts Center (WAC) in Fayetteville, the “ghost light” symbolizes one thing: The theater will return.
Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered theaters all across the country, putting tens of thousands of actors, stagehands, designers, ushers and other theater professionals out of work.
A long-held theater tradition, the ghost light is put on the stage at the end of the night, when the show is over and everybody has gone home.
To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.