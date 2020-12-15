x
Ghost Light Recovery Fund burns brightly until theater returns safely

Ticket sales typically make up 70% of the Walton Arts Center’s revenue, but due to the pandemic, the organization is relying on fundraising for 90% of its revenue.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In theaters all over the country, a bare light bulb attached to a pole shines brightly on an otherwise dark stage. 

From Broadway theaters to the Walton Arts Center (WAC) in Fayetteville, the “ghost light” symbolizes one thing: The theater will return.

Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered theaters all across the country, putting tens of thousands of actors, stagehands, designers, ushers and other theater professionals out of work.

A long-held theater tradition, the ghost light is put on the stage at the end of the night, when the show is over and everybody has gone home.

