Get a free Dunkin’ Donut with drink purchase on Jun 5

ARKANSAS, USA — On National Donut Day, Friday (Jun 5), Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites all day on National Donut Day, at participating locations while supplies last.

To extend the holiday excitement through the weekend, Grubhub is also offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on Jun 6 and Jun 7.

Dunkin’ is also introducing a new donut, the “Celebration Donut,” to make this year’s National Donut Day celebration bigger and better.

The ‘Celebration Donut’ looks & tastes just like birthday cake and will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants starting on Wednesday (Jun 3).

The donut consists of a birthday cake mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix, white icing, topped with a yellow star, and pink, and orange sprinkle blend.

Dunkin’ is excited to celebrate with you through these services this National Donut Day.

Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience or through Grubhub with contact-free delivery.

Additionally, celebrate National Donut Day virtually with Dunkin’ through these 10, fun Dunkin’ virtual backgrounds.

Download your favorites to enjoy National Donut Day with your donut crew.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.