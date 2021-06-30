Fire at Gerdau mill in Fort Smith sends one person to the hospital

According to a statement from the company, the fire started in the melt shop.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A fire at the Gerdau mill, formerly Mac Steel, in Fort Smith sent one person to the hospital Wednesday (June 30).

The area was evacuated, and emergency crews were called in to put out the flames.

No employees were injured due to the fire, according to Gerdau Communications Manager Lindsey Erb. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Erb says the company plans to conduction an investigation into what started the fire soon.

"Our main priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees," Erb said.

The Gerdau mill recycles high-quality scrap metal into SBQ steel bars used primarily by the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural and construction equipment, oil, gas, and energy markets. They operate mills in Arkansas and Michigan.