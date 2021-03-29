Opening statements begin in the trial of Derek Chauvin

On Monday, the prosecution will start to lay out their case in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, March 29

Opening remarks will be heard from the prosecution

The defense is not required to make remarks

One juror will be dismissed

When opening remarks from the prosecution are over, the first witnesses will be called to the stand

Minneapolis announces plans for more 911 operators, city safety plan

Monday morning the prosecution team from the state of Minnesota will present their case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces three charges, second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in May 2020.

During opening remarks, the prosecutors will explain to the court why they filed these charges, what the three felony counts mean, and their plan for proving why the accused is guilty of the charges.

After the state makes their opening remarks, the defense will have an opportunity to make statements as well, though they are not required to at this point in the trial. Following open statements, the prosecution will call their first witnesses to the stand, followed by cross-examination from the defense.

Both sides have hundreds of potential witnesses to choose from, with many people appearing on the lists of both the prosecution and defense. It is unknown if Derek Chauvin will be called to testify.

As the trial begins Monday morning, one juror will be dismissed. During the selection process, Judge Peter Cahill asked for 15 jurors to be seated, even though only 14 were needed for the pool of 12 seated jurors and two alternates. The judge wanted the extra juror out of an abundance of caution, in case someone needed to be excused ahead of the trial start.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people marched in the streets of Minneapolis, calling for justice for George Floyd in the hours before Chauvin's trial.

Later Sunday evening, George Floyd's family joined Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a prayer vigil and rally beginning at Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis.

"The United States' ability to deal with police accountability is on trial," Sharpton told a large group of assembled news media before the vigil.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, was among the many relatives in attendance.

"[Chauvin] took the soul out of my brother's body, as he begged for his mama. He said, 'tell my kids I love them.' No man should have to do that," Philonise Floyd said. "I need justice for George. We need a conviction."

Ben Crump, along with other attorneys and the family of George Floyd plan to hold a press conference Monday morning at 8 a.m. outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse. Following their statements, they plan to take a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, close to the amount of time Chauvin held his knee to George Floyd's neck.

Over the weekend the city of Minneapolis announced they would be increasing the number of 911 operators in emergency call centers, and implementing a plan called Operation Safety Net to protect the community in case of unrest around the trial.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.