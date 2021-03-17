Judge may decide to change venue, delay trial of Derek Chauvin after historic payment to George Floyd's family

After the defense raised concerns over news exposure to the historic settlement, the seven seated jurors will be questioned by the judge on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday, March 17

No new jurors seated on Tuesday

7 seated jurors to be questioned via Zoom Wednesday on exposure to story about $27 million settlement paid to Floyd family

Judge takes request for 'continuance' under advisement amid concern that news of civil settlement could taint jury pool



Nine jurors have been seated, five additional jurors still need to be seated

Five are white, four are people of color; three are women

Judge to rule Thursday morning on whether to allow evidence of Floyd's 2019 arrest

On Wednesday morning Judge Peter Cahill will question seven jurors who were seated in the Derek Chauvin trial to gauge their exposure to the news of a civil settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family.

Friday March 12, the Minneapolis City Council approved and announced the largest police settlement in Minneapolis history, paying $27 million to the family of George Floyd.

On Monday, Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson told Judge Cahill he is "gravely concerned" about the potential that news has to prejudice the seven jurors who were already seated, and the ones still needed for the trial.

Cahill said Tuesday he is still considering requests from defense attorney Eric Nelson to delay the trial and move it to another venue. However, the judge did deny a defense request to sequester the jury during the trial. He also denied the defense's request for more juror strikes and jury sequestration.

Judge Cahill said while he's concerned about the settlement announcement, he believes a report in the New York Times published last month about a potential plea bargain could be even more problematic.

"That is particularly problematic, and I said so, because of its impact on the presumption of innocence," said Judge Cahill about the report. "The $27 million settlement is unfortunate, it is something to consider, but let's face it, it's not just a legal decision, that's a political decision, and I think people realize that."

After questioning the jurors on Wednesday morning, Judge Cahill may make a ruling on a continuance or change of venue.

Pretrial hearings are scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.

Jury selection will resume around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday, no new jurors were selected for the trial, though numerous people were questioned.

Nine jurors have already been selected, and five more are needed to complete the roster of 12 jurors and two alternates. Of those nine people, five identify as white, four are people of color and three of the seated jurors are women.

Regardless of the time it takes to seat the rest of the jury, at this time Judge Cahill has said the trial will begin as scheduled on March 29.