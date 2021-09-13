George Floyd memorial fund says it has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships

Organizers said they hope the students will go on to ensure fair treatment of people around the world.

MINNEAPOLIS — An organization honoring George Floyd says it has now awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation said it keeps Floyd's memory alive by providing scholarships for students in high school, college and law school. According to a Monday press release, it has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 15 law school students, $10,000 to interns and $2,500 to undergraduate students.

It said it also awarded $25,000 to Fayetteville State University, a historically Black public university.

Foundation executive director Jacari Harris said organizers hope the students "will become attorneys, activists and scholars who will work to ensure people are treated fairly around the world."

George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd started the Fayetteville-based foundation in August 2020, a few months after Floyd's murder.

"As the days, months and years go by, one thing is true: my brother George’s death truly changed the world and by offering support to these students, it will allow us to continue to bring hope to those in need," Floyd said in a press release.