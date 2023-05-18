After being hit by a tornado, elementary school holds groundbreaking ceremony for remodel

The school was damaged after it was struck by a tornado in 2022.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After a tornado hit the city of Springdale in March of 2022, George Elementary School suffered damage to its main building and exterior. The school has now announced a remodel of its grounds with a groundbreaking ceremony next Monday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the site of the former gym.

The school's roof, exterior, playground, cafeteria and entrance awning were damaged and the school's exterior gym was completely destroyed.

While the remodel was planned before the tornado, it will now include tornado recovery work alongside the previously planned development. The school's gym, library, kitchen, main office and music classroom will all be part of the remodel.

Part of the $11 million needed for the repairs and remodel will come from insurance proceeds, district funds and state partnership funding.

