Gentry teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault, to register as sex offender

Jail records show Leah Queen is being held on a warrant out of Benton County for sexual assault in the 2nd degree.

GENTRY, Ark. — According to court documents, 44-year-old Leah Queen has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, to which the prosecutor has recommended 6 years probation, and almost two months in jail. With the sentencing, Queen will have to register as a sex offender, and will no longer be able to work as a teacher.

The Gentry intermediate PE teacher was arrested on charges of sexual assault involving a former student, based on an alleged incident that happened in 2010, according to the Gentry Police Department (GPD).

GPD said in an affidavit that the incident reportedly happened after Queen befriended the victim, who was 17 years old at the time, after a basketball game. The two reportedly began "socializing outside of school hours and communicating through social media" in March 2010.

The affidavit then goes on to say that Queen and the alleged victim "engaged in deviate sexual activity" during the summer of 2010 before the minor's senior year of high school in Queen's office or office bathroom.

Investigators said they attempted to reach out to Queen to interview her about the allegations but that she initially declined their request to provide a statement.

