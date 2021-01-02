Gentry residents to vote on measure allowing alcohol to be sold on Sundays for off-premises consumption

The election will be held on Feb. 9. Early voting will take place on Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 8.

GENTRY, Ark. — Benton County will hold early and election day voting for an upcoming special election for the City of Gentry.

Gentry residents will vote for or against a measure to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption on Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. within the City of Gentry.

Click here for the ballot measure and language.

The election will be held on Feb. 9. Early voting will take place on Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 8.

For voting and absentee ballot information click here or call (479) 271-1013.

Early Vote Locations and Times

Benton County Clerk’s Office at 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville:

Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb.8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Benton County Clerk’s Office at 707 S. Lincoln in Siloam Springs:

Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Location

First Baptist Church of Gentry at 232 W. Main St.: