Local News

Gentry residents to vote on measure allowing alcohol to be sold on Sundays for off-premises consumption

GENTRY, Ark. — Benton County will hold early and election day voting for an upcoming special election for the City of Gentry. 

Gentry residents will vote for or against a measure to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption on Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. within the City of Gentry. 

Click here for the ballot measure and language.

The election will be held on Feb. 9. Early voting will take place on Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 8.

For voting and absentee ballot information click here or call (479) 271-1013.

Early Vote Locations and Times 

Benton County Clerk’s Office at 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville:

  • Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Feb.8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Benton County Clerk’s Office at 707 S. Lincoln in Siloam Springs:

  • Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Feb. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Election Day Location

First Baptist Church of Gentry at 232 W. Main St.:

  •  Feb. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.  

   

