Gentry residents to vote on measure allowing alcohol to be sold on Sundays for off-premises consumption

GENTRY, Ark. — Benton County will hold early and election day voting for an upcoming special election for the City of Gentry.
Gentry residents will vote for or against a measure to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption on Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. within the City of Gentry.
Click here for the ballot measure and language.
The election will be held on Feb. 9. Early voting will take place on Feb. 2-5 and Feb. 8.
For voting and absentee ballot information click here or call (479) 271-1013.
Early Vote Locations and Times
Benton County Clerk’s Office at 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville:
- Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb.8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Benton County Clerk’s Office at 707 S. Lincoln in Siloam Springs:
- Feb. 2-5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Election Day Location
First Baptist Church of Gentry at 232 W. Main St.:
- Feb. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.