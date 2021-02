153 ballots were cast with 101 of the votes being in favor of the measure.

GENTRY, Arkansas — A measure to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption on Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. within the City of Gentry has passed.

Benton County held a special election on Tuesday (Feb. 9), for Gentry residents to vote for or against the measure.

153 ballots were cast with 101 votes for the measure and 52 votes against it.

To view the unofficial election results, click here. Ballot measure and language can be found here.