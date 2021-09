To really join in the fun, participants are encouraged to bring bikes, skateboards, scooters or skates decorated with glow.

GENTRY, Ark. — The Gentry Chamber of Commerce (GCC) is hosting a free event with fun for all ages on Saturday (Sept. 11).

The GCC Bicycle Glow Ride will take place at Gentry City Park, located at 400-716 W 3rd St.

The ride will begin at dusk or around 7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring decorated bikes, skateboards, scooters or skates. To really join in on the fun, spice up your ride with enthusiasm and bring the glow Saturday night.