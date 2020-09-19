Gearhead Outfitters opens Experience Center in downtown Bentonville

The 3,000-square-foot store at 501 S.W. A St. is Gearhead’s first collaboration with Morgan Hill, Calif.-based bicycle manufacturer Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. The store is the first Specialized rental and demo location in the region, according to a news release.

“The Gearhead brand has been built with the dedication and principle to only offer the best products, places, and people,” said Ted Herget, owner and founder of Gearhead Outfitters. “Specialized is far and away the leader and innovator of the bicycle community. We are stoked to be their partner in this concept.”