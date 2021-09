Crews were able to fix the gas leak Friday (Sept. 3) morning in downtown Rogers according to Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins.

It happened at 121 W. Walnut Street around 11 a.m.

An art gallery and a business were evacuated and fire crews were successfully able to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.