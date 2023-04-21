Garrison Bridge construction to impact traffic, particularly rush hour

I-40 has been narrowed to one lane in each direction and will remain that way through the winter of this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The I-40 bridge reconstruction near Sallisaw will be impacting traffic in Fort Smith, especially during rush hours.

I-40 has been narrowed to one lane in each direction and will remain that way through the winter of this year. The speed limit has also been reduced in the work zone.

The construction is being done on the Oklahoma side of the bridge and will especially impact the hours of 5-6 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to be mindful of the work being done in this area at all times and plan their travels accordingly.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device