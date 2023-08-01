Garfield woman claims $220k lottery prize: 'I have to protect this ticket'

“I was so excited that I couldn’t contain myself,” Chambers told lottery officials.

GARFIELD, Ark. — A Benton County woman is $220,001 richer after winning the state lottery jackpot. Marties Chambers of Garfield claimed her winnings on Tuesday morning, the Arkansas State Lottery (ASL) announced.

Chambers bought the winning ticket at the Village Market in Garfield with the winning numbers being 7, 9, 10, 12, and 19.

According to ASL, there's still a winner yet to claim their $220,000 prize, which was reportedly on a ticket sold at a Kum N Go in Lowell on Monroe Avenue.

The extra $1 added to Chambers' winnings has to do with winning a break-even prize of $1 on an extra play on the ticket matching two numbers.

She told ASL that she regularly plays the lottery. Her first thought when she realized she'd won was “I have to protect this ticket."

“I was so excited that I couldn’t contain myself,” she told lottery officials.

Village Market will receive a 1% commission from the sales of the winning ticket, totaling $2,200 commission.

“With the help of our retailers across the state, we have funded more than 720,000 college scholarships totaling more than one billion dollars!” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director.

ASL says that more than 92 cents of every dollar the organization get sin revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas.

To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

