Garfield man dies in fatal I-49 crash in Benton Co.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — A Garfield man lost his life in a fatal crash on April 12 at 3:22 p.m. in Bentonville.
69-year-old Allan Timbes of Garfield died in the accident. One additional person was injured.
Timbes was traveling north on I-49 in the left lane when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, continued through the median and over Slaughter Pen Rd., striking a concrete barrier.
Timbes' family has been notified. The injured passenger was taken to NW Medical in Benton County.
Conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.