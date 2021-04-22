x
Garfield man dies in fatal I-49 crash in Benton Co.

69-year-old Allan Timbes of Garfield lost his life in the accident after his vehicle went off the interstate and hit a concrete barrier.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — A Garfield man lost his life in a fatal crash on April 12 at 3:22 p.m. in Bentonville.

69-year-old Allan Timbes of Garfield died in the accident. One additional person was injured.

Timbes was traveling north on I-49 in the left lane when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, continued through the median and over Slaughter Pen Rd., striking a concrete barrier.

Timbes' family has been notified. The injured passenger was taken to NW Medical in Benton County. 

Conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.

