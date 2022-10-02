Future School of Fort Smith receives $5K grant for Outdoor Education Program

The grant will be used for tools and equipment needed to clean up the Buckhorn OHV Trail System in Chester.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Future School of Fort Smith announced it is receiving a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Grant of $5000 for its Outdoor Education Program.

The grant will be used for tools and equipment needed to clean up the Buckhorn OHV Trail System in Chester.

The grant is part of Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative to promote hands-on outdoor education through public trail improvements.

The Future School Outdoor Education Program is going on its fifth year and currently has 40 students enrolled with a waitlist.

Through the program, teacher Brett Roberts focuses on teaching students the importance of taking care of public lands.

“Funding from this grant from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is instrumental in furthering our outdoor stewardship initiative. We try to teach our students the importance of being good stewards and caring for the outdoors,” Roberts said. “Our students learn how to maintain and improve our local public lands. This grant is critical to create more outdoor opportunities for more students''.