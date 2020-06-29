Future School of Fort Smith announces graduation date

Future School of Fort Smith will hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony on July 2 at the UAFS campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., Future School of Fort Smith will hold a graduation for its second class of 78 seniors in a drive-thru ceremony at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus.

With the onset of COVID-19, schools across the state moved to remote learning, a distance-based model for about 10 weeks at the end of the year.

With the need for community safety through social distancing and PPE, a traditional graduation ceremony was ruled out in favor of the planned drive-thru ceremony, according to school officials.

Students, with as many as three cars of their guests, will drive up to the front of the Baldor building on Kinkead Avenue, get out of the car and walk the blue carpet across the stage and receive their diploma from their specific Advisor.

A professional photographer will be available, and guests may take additional pictures as they drive by.

The ceremony will be broadcast via FM radio frequency and streamed on Facebook Live where guests and the public can hear remarks from Superintendent Boyd Logan, Mayor George McGill and Future School Board Member Crystal Lougin.

Future School’s model is centered around tightly knit advisory “families” and school community. Graduating together, as one class, was important to the students and staff, and the drive-thru model allows for this group celebration, school officials say.