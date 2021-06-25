Community remembers Fort Smith Police Sergeant Rick Entmeier

Sergeant Entmeier started his career in law enforcement in Oklahoma before joining the Fort Smith Police Department in 2001.

POCOLA, Okla. — On Friday (June 25), community members came together to honor the life of a fallen hero. Fort Smith Police Sergeant Rick Entmeier was laid to rest.

Family, friends and local law enforcement members gather together at Pocola Baptist Church to remember Entmeier. Those who spoke said he was kind-hearted, a servant to others and a man of God.

He was dedicated to the police force and worked hard to serve and protect his community.

Sergeant Entmeier started his career in law enforcement in Oklahoma before joining the Fort Smith Police Department in 2001. He served in various roles for almost 20 years. He was servings as a property crimes sergeant in the criminal investigations division at his death.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker says he will be greatly missed, but they hope to carry on his legacy every day.

"He approached people with that mentor mindset, including people in the department and the community, and that’s probably what will be missed the most. And hopefully, some younger officers around him have picked up on that and will carry that on," Chief Baker said.

Sergeant Entmeier was also a veteran. His service was followed with the playing of bagpipes and then a processional to his final resting place.