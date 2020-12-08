Funeral service to be held for well-loved Alma teacher after months-long pandemic delay

David Williams’ family would like all of his former students to know that they are welcomed at his service on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — David Williams, 69-years-old, was a Desert Storm Veteran and a well-loved high school teacher at Alma, serving there for 15 years.

He passed away unexpectedly on April 4, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing, there was only a small service for the family and no military honors at his burial site at the time.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), a long-overdue public service will be held for Williams, which has been delayed since April.

The 2020 spring semester was going to be Williams’ last semester of teaching before retiring from Alma High School.

“Dave Williams was an incredible man and a true servant and a guy that will be greatly missed,” said Lee Kemp, Lead Pastor Forefront Church. “Just a steady guy, a guy you didn’t have to worry about where you stood with him. He was loyal.”

The service will start at 11:00 a.m. at Forefront Church, located at 10300 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith.