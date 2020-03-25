Funeral homes adjusting to COVID, some services ‘immediate family only’

CDC guidelines will impact funerals, which may be limited to immediate family only until Mar. 31.

There are lots of activities and events that can be postponed and rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some things can’t. Vacations can be postponed. Weddings can be rescheduled. Births and deaths cannot.

What has to be adjusted is how these occasions are marked.

Traditionally end of life rituals typically involve many people who knew and loved the deceased to gather together, remember the life and say goodbye.

On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended organizers of mass gatherings for in-person events of more than 50 be postponed for eight weeks, until May 10.

The White House released “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread” Mar. 16, which said people should “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people” for the next 15 days (Mar. 31).

The National Funeral Directors Association said these guidelines will impact funerals and viewings in that these gatherings need to be limited to “perhaps immediate family only” until March 31.

“After this 15-day period concludes, the restrictions would continue with the CDC’s eight-week limitations on mass gatherings,” information on the NFDA website said.

Tuesday (March 24), with the announcement of the first two deaths in Arkansas from COVID-19, the Arkansas Department of Health issued guidance for Arkansas funeral homes saying a “funeral or visitation service can be held for a person who has died (from any cause, including COVID-19) as long as certain guidelines are followed."

Those guidelines include that services should be limited to 10 people whenever possible; social distancing and hand hygiene should be observed as much as possible during the service; staff experiencing symptoms should remain home; and visitors with symptoms of illness should be restricted access to the premises unless provided a mask.